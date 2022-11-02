$1 Million donated to palliative care at Providence Care Hospital

Earlier this fall, Dr. David Cook generously donated $1 million to support Palliative Care programs and services at Providence Care Hospital (PCH) in recognition of the care Dr. Cook's wife, Margaret, received in her final days.

"The attention she received from the wonderful staff was filled with so much care, and I was able to sleep in a bed beside her, which was very special," says Dr. Cook. "I am forever grateful, and I hope our gift helps other people and families during their time in palliative care."

Providence Care Hospital says a portion of the gift will also be used to set up the Margaret Mary Cook Palliative Care Endowment Fund, which will help purchase equipment and comfort items for patients, support innovative medical education and research programs and enhance services for patients coping with dementia, including respite care for their caregivers and family members.

"Margaret was the love of my life. We talked before she passed away and I promised I would make a donation on her behalf," says Dr. Cook. "We felt so lucky to spend her last week in Providence Care Hospital. As soon as we arrived it was like someone had lifted the world off Margaret's shoulders. It was wonderful to see the relief in her eyes.

"This generous gift is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of the palliative care team (Heritage 2) at Providence Care Hospital," says Cathy Szabo, CEO of Providence Care. "We're so honoured to be a part of how Margaret chose to leave her legacy. She will live on in the hearts of the people we serve, their loved ones, and the staff who tirelessly provide their compassionate care every day."

The University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF) has recognized this gift with a plaque placed in the Heritage 2 unit at Providence Care Hospital.

"Thank you, David and Margaret, for this investment in quality care that will benefit many in the region," says Tom Zsolnay, President and CEO at UHKF.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray