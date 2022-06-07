$1 million donation towards MRI at Brockville General Hospital

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced a $1 million dollar donation towards MRI for the Brockville General Hospital.

The donation was made by the Carolyn Sifton Foundation.

“The Foundation is beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation." said BDHF Executive Director, Joan Simon.

"This gift, clearly shows that the Sifton Foundation understands the need for having an MRI in our community, and this gift has brought us that much closer to having an MRI here at BGH.”

According to a press release, has been a longtime support through an array of projects and initiatives.

“If anything, the last two years have proven to us is that good health care is vital and just how important a hospital is to a community." said the Foundation's President, Graeme Sifton, in the release. "We are blessed with a wonderful facility in BGH. Supporting the purchase of an MRI only enhances the quality of care available locally and ensures a vibrant, healthy community.”

The donation helps bring BDHF closer to its $6 million goal.