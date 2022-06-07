$1 million donation towards MRI at Brockville General Hospital
The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced a $1 million dollar donation towards MRI for the Brockville General Hospital.
The donation was made by the Carolyn Sifton Foundation.
“The Foundation is beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation." said BDHF Executive Director, Joan Simon.
"This gift, clearly shows that the Sifton Foundation understands the need for having an MRI in our community, and this gift has brought us that much closer to having an MRI here at BGH.”
According to a press release, has been a longtime support through an array of projects and initiatives.
“If anything, the last two years have proven to us is that good health care is vital and just how important a hospital is to a community." said the Foundation's President, Graeme Sifton, in the release. "We are blessed with a wonderful facility in BGH. Supporting the purchase of an MRI only enhances the quality of care available locally and ensures a vibrant, healthy community.”
The donation helps bring BDHF closer to its $6 million goal.
-
Two area youths charged after mischief at building at Riverside ParkThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged two area youths related to mischief at a building at Riverside Park.
-
'Unique smoker barbeque' stolen from home in PembrokeThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of what they call a "unique smoker barbeque"
-
Suspected cocaine seized after traffic stop in CobdenOntario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit say suspected cocaine was seized after a traffic stop in Whitewater Region.
-
BB gun and hatchet involved in incident on Division St.Kingston Police have arrested and charged a person after an incident involving a BB gun and a hatchet.
-
Motorcyclist ejected after near-moose collisionThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle after nearly colliding with a moose.
-
50 deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
-
Theodore Too heading to Kingston and BrockvilleThe beloved Theodore Too is coming back for a summer tour.
-
UCDSB approves budget for 2022-2023 school yearThe Upper Canada District School Board approved its budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
-
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark108 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.