1 new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County today
There is 1 new covid-19 case in Renfrew County today, up from 0 on November 10th.
No one is in hospital with the virus.
An updated case summary will be out tomorrow.
Mobile Crisis response team in Renfrew CountyThis is a team where police and t heir respective health partners respond together to support individuals experiencing a mental health and/or addiction-related crisis where police are called to assist.
Petawawa youth facing serious chargesMembers of the upper Ottawa valley detachment of the OPP began investigating a park on Norman Street in the town of Petawawa after a 16 year-old youth sustained a serious injury during an altercation.
Gananoque Police Services bicycle registration for crime prevention weekFor crime prevention week this year, the Gananoque police service are launching a bicycle registration for residents of the town of Gananoque to mitigate a growing issue that is bicycle theft.
Killaloe OPP investigate animal complaintMembers of the Killaloe detachment of the OPP responded to an animal complaint for service in the township of Bonnechere valley on November 2nd.
City Council announces interim of City Manager Sandi MacDonaldMacDonald assumed the role immediately following her appointment at the council meeting of Tuesday November 9th.
Thousand Island Secondary School hold and secureOn November 10th, Brockville police have investigated the area of Tupper Street In the North end of Brockville after witnesses say they observed a group of three young males walking in the area, one of which seen to be holding what appeared to be a small handgun.
7 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark CountyThe active case count is at 27, up from 24 on November 10th.
KHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak on Davies 3 unit at its Kingston General Hospital SiteKingston health sciences centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Davies 3 unit of its Kingston general hospital site on November 10th.
Arrest made in connection of stolen street signs in the university districtNumerous street signs were stolen during the months of September and October in the university district, posing some significant issues for civilians and fire responders.