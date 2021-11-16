iHeartRadio
1 new Covid-19 case reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

LGL Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 1 new Covid-19 case today, bringing the total to 34 active cases.

Three cases were added to previous days.

Three people are in hospital, and no one is currently in the intensive care unit.

