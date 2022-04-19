$10,000 in damage at K&P Trail

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating damage to the Kingston & Pembroke (K&P) Trail.

Police say the damage occured on the trail between Colebrook Rd. and Boyce Rd. in South Frontenac Township.

It is believed that fence posts and gates were damaged between the evening of April 9 and the morning of April 10.

The damage from the mischief is estimated between $10,000.

Frotenac OPP are seeking the public's help identifying those involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.