10 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Known active cases in the region went down to 39.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in hospital.

Of the active cases, 12 are in UCLG West, 9 are in Lanark East, 7 are in UCLG Central, 6 are in UCLG East, and 5 are in Lanark West.