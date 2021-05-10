iHeartRadio
10 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. 

Known active cases in the region went down to 39. 

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in hospital. 

Of the active cases, 12 are in UCLG West, 9 are in Lanark East, 7 are in UCLG Central, 6 are in UCLG East, and 5 are in Lanark West.

  

 

