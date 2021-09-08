10 new cases of COVID-19 over Labour Day long weekend

10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in total over the Labour Day long weekend.

KFL&A Public Health says three new variants of concern from previously reported cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases in the region did go up, it's now at 22.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 85 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

(1) 10 new COVID-19 cases since last update on Sept. 3

▫️3 F 18 to 29, under investigation (UI)

▫️F 18 to 29, travel related (TR)

▫️M under 10, close contact

▫️M 10 to 17, UI

▫️M 18 to 29, TR

▫️M 18 to 29, UI

▫️M 30s, UI

▫️M 40s, UI... — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 7, 2021