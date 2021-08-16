10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.
There were zero new cases in the last 24 hours.
The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has now shot up into the double digits, it's now at 12.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 8 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 2 are currently unknown.
-
Damage to wooden structure at South Branch Elementary SchoolOntario Provincial Police are investigating a report of mischief after a wooden structure was damaged at South Branch Elementary School.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
-
Last COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic held at PMC on August 19thThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will be holding it's last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on August 19th.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Vehicle collides with garage in Greater NapaneeNo injuries are being reported after a vehicle collided with a garage in Greater Napanee.
-
Woman charged in stabbing at Millwood Ave.Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.