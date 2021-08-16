iHeartRadio
10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend. 

There were zero new cases in the last 24 hours. 

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has now shot up into the double digits, it's now at 12. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 8 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 2 are currently unknown. 

