10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.

There were zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has now shot up into the double digits, it's now at 12.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 8 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 2 are currently unknown.