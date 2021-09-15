10 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 31.

The majority of the active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

16 are in UCLG East, 2 are in UCLG Central, and 2 are in UCLG West.

In Lanark, 5 cases are in Lanark East and 4 are in Lanark West.

2 are marked as Out of Region or Unknown.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.