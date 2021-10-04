10 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Zero new cases are being reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. All 10 of them are from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight decrease, it's now at 18.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

There are a total of 15 known active cases in the area.

Three are in Lanark.

One person has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. There are now two people in hospital with COVID-19 in the region. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.