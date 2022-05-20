10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Known active cases in the region is at 102.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU reported seven people in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

One is at a retirement home, the other is at a congregate living facility.