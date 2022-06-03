iHeartRadio
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases. 

Known active cases in the region is at 48. 

In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says six people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, one at a hospital, and one at a long-term care home. 

