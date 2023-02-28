10 people to be inducted into The Brockville Arts Hall of Fame
The Brockville and Area: Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame will be inducting 10 people at a ceremony on March 23rd. 6 were originally selected prior to Covid in 2020, those inductees include, Sue Baker, Todd Noel, Margaret Whisselle, A.J. Benoit, Al Torrance and the late John Ballachey.
This year four other deceased people will be inducted. The Hall of Fame members voted in Doug Burns for his work in theatre, Wilsie Hatfield also for Theatre, Gene Chymycz as a promoter and Karen Weissenbach Forrest in the professional category as a make-up artist.
The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be taking place at the Brockville Arts Centre on March 23rd. The event starts with the Red Carpet show at 6:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 7:00 p.m. with performances by Sue Baker, Margareet Whisselle, A.J. Benoit, Al Torrance and a Video performance by Todd Noel. There will also be a performance by the St. Lawrence College Music Theatre students and the Hall of Fame Orchestra.
The show is free of charge and all are welcome. Organizers say that during the event there will also be a silent auction to support the Hall of Fame.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
