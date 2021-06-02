The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced it's raised $100,000 for the Brockville General Hospital from it's first annual "Ride the River" event.

The event is in the memory of Dr. Don Smylie, a former urologist at the Brockville General Hospital.

The foundation says over 100 bike riders took part in the week-long event.

Prizes were also donated for the event including the top prize of a Toronto/Raptors package provided by event co-chairs Bob and Jane Clark and a draw for an electric bike. Other prizes were provided by the River West Co.

Plans are already underway for 2022, with the next event scheduled for May 29th.

All proceeds go towards purchasing medical equipment for the hospital.