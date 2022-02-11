101 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 101 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were reported.
10 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Seven people are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator.
A full report can be found at the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's website.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyIn the latest case summary update, 36 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify two female suspects in laundromat theftKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two female theft suspects.
-
27 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.
-
No injuries after heritage home catches fire in North AugustaA fire in North Augusta has burned a heritage home.
-
KFL&A Public Health reports new death from COVID-1930 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
-
Dates for 2022 Tall Ships Festival announcedThe Brockville Tall Ships Festival Committee has announced that Brockville will host the city's 4th Tall Ships Festival from June 24-26, 2022.
-
Ontario commits funding to Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment CentreAccording to a press release, the funding will help ensure County of Renfrew residents without a family doctor will continue to have access to primary care until March 31, 2023.
-
113 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThere have now been over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.