101 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 101 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 today. 

No new deaths were reported. 

10 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Seven people are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator. 

A full report can be found at the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's website

