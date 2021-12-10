104 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

For the second straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is in the triple-digits.

104 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of known active cases has shot up over 500, it's now at 507.

Two new hospitalizations are also being reported. There are now 31 people in the hospital with the virus, 12 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.