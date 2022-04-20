iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

106 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since April 14th

COVID

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases in the region since April 14th. 

Known active cases in the region is at 188. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

12

Check out the latest Songs