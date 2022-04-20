106 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since April 14th
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases in the region since April 14th.
Known active cases in the region is at 188.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow.
Altercation leads to two men arrested and chargedKingston Police say an altercation between two males led to both being arrested and charged.
Lumber Kings fall in Game 5 of first roundThe series is not yet over.
Braves take Game 5 of first round, 3-1The Brockville Braves live to fight another day.
Military training in Laurentian Hills areaCanada's National Defence is advising residents in the Laurentian Hills area of military training being conducted.
Climate change investments now reduce future costs, report findsSpending money now to avoid the worst effects of climate change later will literally pay for itself, according to a new analysis at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.
208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since April 14.
$10,000 in damage at K&P TrailThe Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating damage to the Kingston & Pembroke (K&P) Trail.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Brockville areaA weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Kingston regionA weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.