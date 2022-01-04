108 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

108 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region on Monday.

The number of known active cases is at 2,214.

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, nine are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of the eligible population (those aged five and older) have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Starting tomorrow, Restaurants and bars across Ontario are required to halt indoor dining while shopping malls and personal care services must reduce their capacity to 50 per cent starting tomorrow.

The province announced the new COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to curtail the province's soaring COVID-19 cases.

The new measures are expected to remain in place until at least January 26th.



With files from the Canadian Press