109 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over the weekend

COVID-19 activity continues to go up in the KFL&A region.

A total of 109 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in KFL&A over the weekend.

A new death is also being reported, increasing the death toll to nine.

Known active cases in the region is now over 300, with 301 active cases in the area.

Six new outbreaks of COVID-19.

There are five new hospitalizations because of COVID-19, a total of 23 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, nine of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccines, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population (those aged five and up) have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.