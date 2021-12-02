10th annual Fill-an-Ambulance Food Drive taking place Saturday

Frontenac Paramedics are set to hold their 10th annual Fill-an-Ambulance Food Drive on Saturday.

The food drive will be to help benefit clients of the Partners in Mission food bank and will be held at the FreshCo. on 2327 Princess St.

Volunteers with Frontenac Paramedics will be at the store all day collecting cash and non-perishable food items.

Paramedics see patients from all walks of life including some who might not have easy access to enough good quality food for themselves and their families, Frontenac Paramedic, Lise-Anne Lepage-McBain said in a release. "It's another really tough year for so many but it feels good to pay it forward and I know it makes a big difference to lots of people. I hope you can share in that by coming to see us and making a donation on Saturday."

Last year, paramedics collected 3,200lbs of food and $2,373 for Partners in Mission.

The 10th Fill-the-Ambulance Food Drive is coming this Sat, 4 Dec, 9am-5pm. We'd love to see you at FreshCo on Princess St in Kingston with lots of non-perishable food items. It all goes to support @FoodBankKtown . Every little bit helps. #YGK #InFrontenac pic.twitter.com/9as1V0kVJO — Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) December 1, 2021

In Gananoque, police there are holding a similar event called Cram A Cruiser.

That event will also take place on Saturday at Metro and No Frills parking lots. The food drive will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations from the Cram A Cruiser event will go to The Gananoque and Area Food Bank.