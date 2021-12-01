10th death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

Another death is being reported in the KFL&A region from COVID-19.

It is the 10th COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

29 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.

The number of known active cases did go down below 300, it's now at 295.

Four new outbreaks of COVID-19 are also being reported.

One new COVID-19 hospitalization. There are now 19 people in the hospital with the virus, 11 of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, 86 percent of the eligible population, those aged five and up, have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.