$11,400 donation to Ride the River/Ride for the MRI
Another donation supporting the Ride the River event.
The 100 Women Who Care, 1000 Islands group donated a total of $11,400 to the Ride the River.
The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation thanked the 100 Women Who Care for their donation and for stepping up to the cause.
Money raised goes towards bringing MRI to the Brockville General Hospital.
Reports of vandalism in Brockville downtown coreBrockville Police say they are investigating a number of reports of vandalism in the downtown core.
40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Tuesday.
One person charged with drug trafficking in BrockvilleThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with drug trafficking after executing a search warrant.
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.
Two more people charged in suspicious death in PembrokeTwo more people have been charged in relation to a suspicious death in Pembroke.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Here's what Pembroke voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Pembroke and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Brockville voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Brockville and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.