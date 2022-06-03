iHeartRadio
$11,400 donation to Ride the River/Ride for the MRI

Another donation supporting the Ride the River event. 

The 100 Women Who Care, 1000 Islands group donated a total of $11,400 to the Ride the River.

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation thanked the 100 Women Who Care for their donation and for stepping up to the cause. 

Money raised goes towards bringing MRI to the Brockville General Hospital. 

