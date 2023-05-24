11 charges after shots fired in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged one person following an investigation into gunshots fired in Carleton Place.

OPP say on May 17th, 2023 around 12:00 a.m. officers responded to several reports of possible gunshots in the area of Sussex and Princess Street. Police say one person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Ahmad Hassan from the City of Gatineau was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

- Pointing a firearm

- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

- Aggravated Assault

- Uttering Threats - cause death or bodily harm

- Reckless discharge of a firearm - life or safety

- Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

- Discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order

OPP says the accused was held in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you can call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous. Police say this matter is currently under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray