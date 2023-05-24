11 charges after shots fired in Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged one person following an investigation into gunshots fired in Carleton Place.
OPP say on May 17th, 2023 around 12:00 a.m. officers responded to several reports of possible gunshots in the area of Sussex and Princess Street. Police say one person sustained minor injuries in the incident.
As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Ahmad Hassan from the City of Gatineau was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
- Aggravated Assault
- Uttering Threats - cause death or bodily harm
- Reckless discharge of a firearm - life or safety
- Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner
- Discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order
OPP says the accused was held in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you can call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous. Police say this matter is currently under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
MPP Yakabuski visits new Bamoonzhe Daycare on "Take Your MPP to School Day"Bamoonzhe Daycare Assistant Supervisor, Mallory Lariviere, toured MPP Yakabuski through their brand new facility on the annual "Take Your MPP To School Day" in an effort to raise awareness among MPPs of the role of trustees and showcase the students, staff, and programs.
-
OPP reminds residents to exercise caution when buying onlineOntario Provincial Police say they are seeing an increase in incidents where online purchases result in a scam or fraud for the buyer. As a result, OPP is strongly urging online shopper to be cautious purchasing, as well as offering transaction safety tips.
-
RCDSB and Algonquins of Pikwakanagan announce Indigenous TrusteeChristina Ruddy has been announced as the new Indigenous Trustee for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and the Renfrew County District School Board. Trustee Ruddy will be sworn in on June 1st, 2023 at a special meeting.
-
Man arrested breaking into home through partially opened windowA 36-year-old man is facing breaking and entering charges as well as two counts of failing to comply with a probation order after he broke into a home through a partially opened window and a sleeping woman recognized him.
-
Trillium Foundation Grant celebrated to support local forest inventoryThe Eastern Ontario Model Forest and the South Nation Conservation Authority met with MPP Nolan Quinn at a special meeting to celebrate the successes of a Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
-
KHSC capping patient numbers at Children's Outpatient Clinic: Urgent Care CentreIn an effort to ensure the team can continue to provide safe and effective care, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre will begin limiting the daily number of patients seen at the children's urgent care centre starting June 1st.
-
Local individual charged following violent incident of domestic assaultA local 45-year-old is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon after a domestic dispute turned violent in midtown Kingston. The victim was struck with pliers attempting the exit the vehicle of the individual, who was later arrested.
-
Kingston Police warn public of recent PayPal payment ployCybercriminals have been attempting a scam on online buyers that use the service PayPal. Kingston Police warn members of the public to be cautious and follow a couple of tips to reduce the risk of being victimized.
-
Military training at airfield in Deep River, Ont.Residents in Deep River are being advised that they may hear noises associated with small explosions and firearms into May 29th, 2023 as Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting training in the vicinity of the Deep River airfield.