11 charges laid following violent domestic dispute in Arnprior

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have made an arrest in relation to a domestic violence incident. OPP explain that this incident took place on July 23rd, 2023 around 12:00 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a dispute taking place in the Town of Arnprior.

Once officers arrived at the scene and performed an investigation, and one person was placed under arrest. They are facing the following charges:

- Assault

- Assault with a weapon, two counts

- Mischief, three counts

- Uttering threats- cause death or bodily harm, four counts

- Uttering threats- damage property

The accused has not had their identity released. OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray