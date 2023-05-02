11 charges laid in renovation fraud investigation in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police have released information on a fraud investigation that resulted in an arrest and several charges being laid. Police explain that on March 2nd, 2023, Brockville Police Service issued a media release regarding a local Windows, Doors, and Renovations Company. They say numerous parties made substantial down payments for proposed work that were either partially completed or not completed at all.
Previous to this, on May 1st, 2023, Kenneth Spriggs of Custom Windows and Doors and Custom Done Right was arrested and charged with 11 counts of Fraud in connection to the complaints. He has been released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Brockville at a later date.
The Brockville Police Service would again like to remind the residents of Brockville to remain vigilant when hiring companies they have not previously used. They add that reputable businesses can often provide references and examples of work previously done. Websites such as the Better Business Bureau are also able to offer valuable insight to prospective customers.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Man faces 19 charges after threatening people while armed driving ATVA 44-year-old man is facing 19 criminal and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of someone driving an ATV while armed with a firearm that was threatening people.
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives donation following Spring fashion showA cheque for $28,000 was presented to the Pembroke Regional Hospital from the hospital Auxiliary from the "Unleash Your Spring Fashionista" Fashion Show. The donation is one of the final payments towards a $500,000 commitment supporting the Hospital's inpatient Surgical unit.
Stay cool in the heat with tips for National Summer Safety WeekCanada's Safety Council is giving tips to stay cool and swim safely during National Summer Safety Week. With hot temperatures on the way, the Safety Council is encouraging people to learn safety tips to keep safe during the summer months.
Flood Watch issued for Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River SystemDue to the excessive amount of rainfall in recent days, Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Flood Watch today for the Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River System. No widespread flooding is expected but there will likely be flooding in low-lying areas.
Three people arrested as OPP seize drugs and firearms in Deseronto, Ont.Cocaine and firearms among items seized when OPP executed a search warrant on Thomas Street in Deseronto, Ontario. Police say three people have been arrested and charged following the search warrant, all three are from Deseronto.
Memorial Centre Farmers' Market returns outside for Spring seasonAfter operating online for the winter season, the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market will return outside for the start of the Spring season. Beginning May 6th, the market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sundays at 303 York Street in front of the Memorial Centre.
Renfrew County first responders help community members after large fireRenfrew Ontario Provincial Police, Arnprior Fire Department, and County of Renfrew Paramedics Service responded to a large fire on Russell Street North in the Town of Arnprior. Residents and animals were quickly evacuated.
18-year-old charged firing pellet gun into school busses in Mississippi MillsOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills after windows from two school buses were damaged, being shot at with a pellet gun. Students on board were from Naismith Memorial Public School, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Death investigation in Upper Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating after a Laurentian Valley Township resident located a body inside a structure. OPP says foul play is not suspected and there is no concern for public safety at this time.