11 charges laid in renovation fraud investigation in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police have released information on a fraud investigation that resulted in an arrest and several charges being laid. Police explain that on March 2nd, 2023, Brockville Police Service issued a media release regarding a local Windows, Doors, and Renovations Company. They say numerous parties made substantial down payments for proposed work that were either partially completed or not completed at all.

Previous to this, on May 1st, 2023, Kenneth Spriggs of Custom Windows and Doors and Custom Done Right was arrested and charged with 11 counts of Fraud in connection to the complaints. He has been released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Brockville at a later date.

The Brockville Police Service would again like to remind the residents of Brockville to remain vigilant when hiring companies they have not previously used. They add that reputable businesses can often provide references and examples of work previously done. Websites such as the Better Business Bureau are also able to offer valuable insight to prospective customers.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray