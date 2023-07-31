11 doses of Narcan administered in two overdose incidents in Brockville, Ont.

Police in Brockville are reporting two medical emergencies they had to respond to due to drug overdoses in the community. On July 27th, 2023, police responded to multiple calls for service regarding individuals in distress due to drug overdoses. In two of these calls, Narcan was administered to two individuals in need.

Police say in total, 11 doses of Narcan were administered as a life-saving measure. In one of these incidents, at about 10:00 p.m., officers administered 8 doses of Narcan in conjunction with the defiblutator in giving aid to a subject at the Days Inn.

Police say these actions by the officers saved this person's life. Paramedics quickly attended to the scene with their expertise and escorted the male to the Brockville General Hospital where he is recovering.

Police praise the work that was done saying in a release that "this is another great example of the excellent work by all the dedicated first responders in our area," add that it is an important reminder of the dangers of substance use.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray