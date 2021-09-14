11 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend

The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Two variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases in the region remains at 39.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vacciantion front, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.