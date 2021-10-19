11 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 37.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.
