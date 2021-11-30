iHeartRadio
11 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend

11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 25. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, one is marked as a community outbreak, the other marked at a workplace. 

We are expected to receive an update case summary on Thursday. 

