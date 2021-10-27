11 New COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston region today

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region today.

Over eighty-nine percent of those twelve and older have at least one dose of a vaccine. Eighty-five percent are considered fully vaccinated.

There are 41 known active cases in the region, and no on is in hospital fighting it.

A new outbreak was declared at R.G Sinclair Public School.

The school now has a total of 8 known active Covid-19 cases.