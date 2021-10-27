11 New COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston region today
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region today.
Over eighty-nine percent of those twelve and older have at least one dose of a vaccine. Eighty-five percent are considered fully vaccinated.
There are 41 known active cases in the region, and no on is in hospital fighting it.
A new outbreak was declared at R.G Sinclair Public School.
The school now has a total of 8 known active Covid-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases remain low in Renfrew CountyThere are no new cases to report in the Renfrew County today.
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
Kingston police found male who provided a fake name with help from the publicKingston police took to the public for assistance in identifying a male who they believe provided a false name during the weekend of October 23rd.
Ontario announces Municipalities’ 2022 Funding Under the $500 Million Ontario Municipal PartnershipThe Ontario government has announced its 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership fund, the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.
Kingston set to host Pickleball ChampionshipsPickleball Canada has selected Kingston as their host for the 2022 Pickleball National Championships.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Granville and Lanark District Health Unit are report zero new cases of COVID-19.
Killaloe OPP investigate Break and Enter to local businessThe Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating the break and enter of a business on Farmer Road in the Madawaska Valley.
Eganville man faces DUI chargesA 40-year-old Eganville man is accused of driving until the influence after Killaloe OPP responded to traffic complaint last week.
