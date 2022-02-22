$110 worth of items stolen from Dollarama at 1000 Islands Mall

A woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 after a shoplifting incident at the Dollarama at the 1000 Islands Mall.

Police received the call on Saturday at around 7 p.m.

According to police, an investigation found that a suspect had taken approximately $110 worth of items and left the store making no attempts to pay for the merchandise.

A 38-year-old woman was charged with theft under $5,000, fail to comply with release order, and fail to comply with probation.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.