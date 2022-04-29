112 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 112 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
98 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
16 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
