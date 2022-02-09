113 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 high-risk cases of COVID-19.
A death that was previously reported has now been taken away by the health unit. There are now 79 people that have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
12 people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.
Dates for 2022 Tall Ships Festival announcedThe Brockville Tall Ships Festival Committee has announced that Brockville will host the city's 4th Tall Ships Festival from June 24-26, 2022.
Ontario commits funding to Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment CentreAccording to a press release, the funding will help ensure County of Renfrew residents without a family doctor will continue to have access to primary care until March 31, 2023.
Sentencing decision expected today for teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related chargesA sentencing decision is expected today for a teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges including possession of explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb.
Over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThere have now been over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
BDHF Executive Director to transition to new roleThe Board of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that Executive Director Joan Simon will be transitioning to a new role as Donor Relations/Major Gifts Coordinator.
Feedback now open for new Kingston Transit bus routeKingston Transit is looking for feedback into its new bus route.
Ground breaking ceremony for Kingston West Catholic Elementary School set for springThe Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced that the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School will break ground this spring.
186 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 186 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.
Kingston man charged with assault and injuring an animalKingston Police have charged a man with assault and injuring an animal after an alleged domestic dispute.