113 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 high-risk cases of COVID-19.

A death that was previously reported has now been taken away by the health unit. There are now 79 people that have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

12 people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.