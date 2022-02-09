iHeartRadio
-2°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

113 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

A death that was previously reported has now been taken away by the health unit. There are now 79 people that have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. 

12 people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator. 

12

Check out the latest Songs