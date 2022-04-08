iHeartRadio
113 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

93 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

Five people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

