116 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 116 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

16 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

The Brockville General Hospital has 10 patients with COVID-19 currently with the hospital also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

President and CEO Nick Vlacholias explained the situation to The Bruce Wylie Show.

"There is an outbreak on Level 2 East. It is contained at this point," said Vlacholias. "The Omicron variant is very stealth-like and it is very very difficult to get out of the building. We are doing everything we can and possibly can to keep it out of the building."

New covid-19 numbers for the region are expected to be released tomorrow.