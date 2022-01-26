118 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 118 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.

Six new lab-confirmed high-risk cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 122 high-risk cases were added from the previous days.

20 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. Six people are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator.

