118 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 118 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.
Six new lab-confirmed high-risk cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 122 high-risk cases were added from the previous days.
20 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. Six people are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator.
Latham announces 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant expansion in Loyalist TownshipLatham has announced that it is expanding its facilities to Loyalist Township with a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant.
Arson charge laid after blaze at home in North FrontenacA blaze at a home in North Frontenac Township has lead to an arson charge.
Eight new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyEight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
Non-life threatening injuries after snowmobile collides with treeOne person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a snowmobile lost control and struck a tree in the Township of South Algonquin.
Public safety minister calls for removal of Hillier 'hate' tweet about AlghabraPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling on Twitter to remove a tweet from an Ontario politician who labelled federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra a ``terrorist.''
Brockville Police investigating assault at Brockville General HospitalBrockville Police say they are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Brockville General Hospital.
OPP warn of lottery and prize scam in the areaThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a lottery and prize scam that has recently surfaced in the area.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 since its last report on Friday.