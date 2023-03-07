12 charges laid following police pursuit on Highway 62
The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting multiple charges laid following a police pursuit that occurred on March 5th, 2023, in the Municipality of Centre Hastings. OPP explain that a vehicle was reported to be travelling northbound on Highway 62 at excessive speeds, weaving in and out of traffic. Officers located the vehicle, activated their emergency lights and which resulted in the vehicle accelerating to evade police. Police say that in the end the vehicle was forced to a stop at an intersection blocked by marked patrol vehicles.
As a result of the pursuit, the driver, Meagan Ferguson from Madoc Township was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from a peace office
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose - two counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Failure to Comply with a Probation Order - two counts
- Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance
- Disobey Stop Sign
- Failure to Surrender Licence
- Failure to Surrender Insurance Card
Police say the accused was held in custody.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
