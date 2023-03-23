12 criminal charges laid after physical altercation in Pikwakanagan

One person is facing several criminal charges as a result of a disturbance call in on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation community near Golden Lake. Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe says on March 20th, 2023 just before 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the community.

OPP does not detail the altercation. However, after an investigation police arrested and charged 35-year-old Nathaniel Amikons from Pikwakanagan. They face the following criminal charges:

- Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm (three counts)

- Resist peace officer

- Assault with a weapon

- Assault (two counts)

- Mischief to property under $5000 (four counts)

- Fail to comply with a probation order

Police say the accused was released with conditions and will appear in court on April 12th, 2023, in Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray