12 Kingston Start-ups benefiting from $35,000 investment

Kingston Economic Development is announcing that 12 local entrepreneurs will benefit from training and a micro-grant through the Starter Company Plus program to start and grow their business ventures. Starter Company Plus is offered through Kingston Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) with funding from the Ontario Government.

Successful applicants are to receive business training and personalized coaching. The business owners will receive $5,000 in microgrants based on the strength of their business plans and pitches to a panel of community judges.

Each year, KEDC is able to provide $70,000 in microgrants to local businesses with the support of the province.

"The Starter Company Plus program has supported many small businesses and business owners over the years, creating the space for entrepreneurs to explore and expand on their business ideas while providing the financial support as well as coaching and mentorship needed to help them succeed," says Rob Tamblyn, Business Development Manager - Small & Medium Enterprises. "As a result of the pandemic, many individuals in Kingston and surrounding communities have gone into business for themselves and we are proud to be able to offer support and guidance to them through Kingston Economic Development."

Participants attended a week-long virtual business boot camp that covered topics on market research, digital marketing, small business financing, and hiring practices. Starter Company Plus also offers a coaching program providing participants with four mentorship sessions.



"Thanks to the Starter Company Plus program and business boot camp, we were able to promote the opening of Curate Social and share our message of building a stronger, more cohesive business community by creating the necessary marketing materials, as well as hiring staff to support the shop," says Christine Ray-Bratt, Curate Social. "This program is a must for any small businesses - new, existing or growing - for helping entrepreneurs to develop and execute their business plans in a meaningful, supported way."

Applications for the fall 2022 cohort are now open until September 11, 2022. Successful applicants must attend a mandatory business boot camp from September 26 - 30 to be eligible to pitch for a microgrant.

Visit www.investkingston.ca/startercompanyplus to apply.

