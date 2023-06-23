12 new businesses awarded grants through Starter Company Plus Program

Kingston Economic Development says they are pleased to announce the exceptional achievements of 12 aspiring entrepreneurs who have successfully completed the Starter Company Plus program. This program made possible through funding from the Government of Ontario, aims to equip these entrepreneurs with valuable training and financial support to launch and/or expand their business ventures.

The participants of the 2023 Spring Starter Company Plus program recently concluded a week-long business boot camp. This training covered essential topics such as market research, digital marketing, small business financing and hiring practices. Through these comprehensive sessions, the entrepreneurs have gained the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

The Starter Company Plus program provides successful applicants with personalized coaching and business training tailored to their specific needs. In addition, participants have the opportunity to pitch their business plans to a panel of esteemed community judges for a chance to receive microgrants of up to $5,000. This year, Kingston Economic Development will provide a total of $70,000 in microgrants to support the growth of local businesses.

"This program is a fantastic way for entrepreneurs to help realize their dreams of owning their own business. Whether they're just starting out or starting something new, the guidance, mentorship and grants that Starter Company Plus provides really set participants along the right path to realize success," says Rob Tamblyn, Business Development Manager of Small & Medium Enterprises, Kingston Economic Development.

"The program is very beneficial! It covers many aspects of conducting a business and I learned many things, from the lease contracts to market research, marketing, understanding financial terminologies, digital sales, and legalities," says Anjlik Jaghlassian, owner of NourishCo Health Inc. and 2023 Starter Company Plus participant. "I highly recommend the program to everyone with an idea to launch a small business. You will get all kinds of support according to your needs, financially, mentors, advisors, experts, lawyers, accountants and much more. The team at Kingston Economic Development is doing a lot to help each entrepreneur succeed."

Kingston Economic Development Corporation says they are committed to fostering a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region. Additionally The Starter Company Plus program serves as a catalyst for economic growth, enabling individuals to transform their innovative ideas into successful enterprises.

Applications for the 2023 Fall Starter Company Plus cohort will be open between September 4th and October 4th. To learn more visit investkingston.ca/startercompanyplus

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray