12 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 83. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

