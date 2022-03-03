12 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 83.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
-
Whitewater Region Fire receiving support for firefighter trainingWhitewater Region Fire says it is receiving support from Enbridge Gas to help purchase items that support firefighter training.
-
SLC keeping proof of vaccination policy until end of winter termSt. Lawrence College says it is maintaining its proof of vaccination policy until the end of the winter term.
-
185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 185 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Brockville Police warn of potential scamsBrockville Police are warning of potential scams in the area.
-
Petawawa restaurant holding fundraiser supporting UkraineDespite opening less than a month ago, Gokumi Sushi and Steak bar is offering a special sushi meal for $20. All the money goes towards the United Nations Ukraine Emergency Fund.
-
Performances at Kingston Grand Theatre begin March 3The City of Kingston says the Kingston Grand Theatre is open at full capacity with performances starting March 3.
-
City of Pembroke announces operations update after provincial COVID-19 rules changeThe City of Pembroke has announced an update on its operations after changes to the provincial COVID-19 guidelines.
-
'Vaxi-Taxi' to make its way through Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a mobile vaccine vehicle will be making its way through Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
-
50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.