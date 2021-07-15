12 notices issued in Brockville Police and MTO joint operation

Brockville Police say they conducted a joint operation with the Ministry of Transportation's commercial inspection and enforcement branch on Wednesday.

Police say it was in response to several complaints of unsafe vehicles and improper exhausts.

Inspection notices were handed out to vehicles involved in the complaints with a requirement to submit the vehicles to police on Wednesday.

Of the 12 notices issued, seven vehicles were deemed unfit or surrendered their plates before the inspection. Three were given repair verification notices meaning the vehicles will have to be repaired with a proof of repair to an officer.

One vehicle passed, and another did not report at all.

Police say the owner that did not report will be charged.