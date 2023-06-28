12 UCDSB schools receive $10K from video contest

Eight Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) elementary schools and four intermediate schools entered and won the KidoodlED Million Dollar School Giveaway, each receiving $10,000 to achieve the school's goal outlined in their video submission.

Kidoodle is a safe-streaming platform geared to kids, enabling them to watch popular shows online in a safe and monitored way. The Kidoodle.TV contest was open to elementary schools in the United States and Canada and asked contestants to submit a video explaining how $10,000 would better the school or help achieve a set school goal. During the submission period, entrants upload a short video explaining why their school should be considered for the giveaway. The voting period was at the beginning of May and the winning schools were announced on June 16th.

Each UCDSB school has its own plan on how to utilize the funds:

Avonmore Elementary School plans to purchase additional French resources to enrich student learning.

Cambridge Public School plans to create an outdoor classroom with a shelter for their growing school.

Central Public School plans to build a safe, accessible and inclusive play structure in the school yard. .

Glengarry District High School's intermediate students and staff plan to purchase new classroom furniture, sports jerseys, outdoor classroom supplies and tools for shop projects.

Laggan Public School plans to purchase iPads and decodable French and English books to assist with classroom learning.

Maxville Public School plans to purchase smart televisions for their classrooms.

Pleasant Corners Public School plans to purchase educational games and resources that align with the Science of Reading.

Rockland District High School's intermediate students and staff plan to offer more real-world learning projects and expand the outdoor learning space at the school.

Rockland Public School plans to purchase inclusive and accessible sporting equipment to be used by all students and abilities.

Russell High School's intermediate students and staff plan to expand the school's breakfast program, purchase an additional garden tower, and create a butterfly garden and a live wall to grow vegetables.

Russell Public School plans to purchase outdoor games and expand its offering of clubs at the school.

Tagwi Secondary School's intermediate students and staff plan to create a safe and inclusive space for students to go to when they need a break

"Our schools are key partners in our individual communities. From enhancing classroom resources and constructing outdoor classrooms to promoting inclusivity and accessibility, these schools exemplify innovation and dedication to student success," says UCDSB Chair John McAllister. "We congratulate all the winning schools and look forward to witnessing the positive impact the plans will have on students and their learning."

