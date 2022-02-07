120 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A on Friday
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region.
On Friday, 120 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.
The number of known high-risk active cases are at 349.
11 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven people are in the intensive care unit, four are on ventilators.
Nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 86 per cent have at least two doses.
Of those eligible to get a booster shot, 66 per cent have at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
-
Life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and RichardsAn 18-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
-
Fundraising event to be held for local girl at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary SchoolThe Student Council at Holy Cross has set up the "Knock Your Socks Off For Emma" fundraising event for Wednesday, Feb. 9th. This will include "Toonie for Non-Uni" where toonies will be accepted in homeroom classes. Students and staff are encouraged to wear "funky socks".
-
New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Three new deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday.
-
Cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal meth trafficking charges laidKingston Police say they arrested a man and a woman for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth.
-
$9.9 million investment into upgrades at J.J O'Neill Catholic SchoolThe Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced that the province is making an investment to update J.J O'Neill Catholic School in Napanee.
-
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital's President and CEO, Pierre Noel, announces retirementPembroke Regional Hospital's President and CEO, Pierre Noel, has announced his plans to retire.