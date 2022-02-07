120 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in KFL&A on Friday

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region.

On Friday, 120 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report.

The number of known high-risk active cases are at 349.

11 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven people are in the intensive care unit, four are on ventilators.

Nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 86 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible to get a booster shot, 66 per cent have at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.