$123,100 boost for festivals, fairs, and events in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Festivals, fairs, and events in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region are receiving a $123,100 boost from the Ontario government.

The money will go toward improving COVID-19 safety measures for these experiences.

Events included in the funding are the Kemptville Live Music Festival, the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival, The River of Lights, and the 1000 Islands Cruise-In and Car Show.

A full breakdown of the funding:

ORGANIZATION NAME EVENT NAME FUNDING Kemptville Live Music Festival Live At The Library Concert Series $ 29,400 St. Lawrence Shakespeare Theatrical Company St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival $ 54,950 The City of Brockville The River of Lights $ 18,250 1000 Islands Accommodation Partners The 1000 Islands Cruise-In and Car Show $ 20,500

Across the province, Ontario is funding a total $49 million to help the sector.

Most of the money is going to 439 festivals and events through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program, developed to help organizers adapt to public health measures, through steps such as hosting virtual or drive-through events.

With files from the Canadian Press