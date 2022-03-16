$125,000 investment builds on government's rural development

The Ontario government is building strong rural communities with investments that will help to support modern and efficient public infrastructure and boost economic development.

MPP Steve Clark announced a funding increase of $80,168 for the Kemptville Campus - Agri-Food Youth Entrepreneurship Program, and an increase of $45,000 for the 1000 Islands Wanderer. This is made possible by Ontario's Rural Economic Development Program.

The funding will help the Kemptville Campus initiate a bilingual pilot program teaching skills in agri-food for youth. The initative will engage youth from campus' four partnering school boards and the community, building a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurship.

“I’m proud that our government is supporting local economic growth in Leeds-Grenville, as our community recovers from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “The RED program is yet another way we are building a stronger, brighter future for rural communities across eastern Ontario.”

It will also help the Town of Gananoque and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands develop a multi-faceted marketing progam, the 1000 Islands Wanderer, including: video, audio, and print content, blogging, vlogging, creating and posting social content to create business awareness and increase tourism in the region.

“Our government is listening to the needs of rural Ontario, and we are committed to putting in place programs that will attract investment, create jobs and boost economic growth,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “Investments through the Rural Economic Development Program are helping shape a strong future for our rural and Indigenous communities by helping create opportunities that boost economic growth and ensure that rural communities can attract the people and investments needed to flourish."

These are two of the 61 projects the Ontario Government is supporting to help diversify economies, retain workers, and create jobs in rural communities. A total of $3.8 million in cost-share funding will be available, addressing barriers to economic development, and better position rural communities for sustained growth and job creation.