126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 today.

No report was released on Monday due to the Family Day holiday.

81 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, and one person is on a ventilator.