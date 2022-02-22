126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Friday
We are expected to get the latest COVID-19 update in KFL&A tomorrow.
No update was released on Monday due to the Family Day holiday.
On Friday, 126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.
The number of known active high-risk cases are at 324.
Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.
