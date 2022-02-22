iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Friday

COVID-19(3)

We are expected to get the latest COVID-19 update in KFL&A tomorrow. 

No update was released on Monday due to the Family Day holiday. 

On Friday, 126 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region. 

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 324. 

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator. 

12

Check out the latest Songs