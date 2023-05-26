$12M of funding in support of Akwesasne community countering organized crime

The Government of Canada has announced funding of over $12 million to support Akwesasne in an effort to counter organized crime in the community. The massive investments are going into community safety, including in policing and in initiatives aimed at preventing serious and organized crime.

On May 25th, 2023 the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced funding of more than $12 million to help increase community safety in Akwesasne. Mendicino said As Minister of Public Safety, keeping all Indigenous, First Nations and Métis communities across Turtle Island safe is my number one priority. Investments in grassroots efforts and law enforcement for Akwesasne allow for bolstered efforts in crime prevention and policing. The announcement will give additional resources to law enforcement, support young people in making good choices and help our communities thrive."

Public Safety Canada is providing the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service with funding renewal of $10.4 million through the Akwesasne Organized Crime Initiative (AOCI) to support a team dedicated to combatting serious and organized crime in and around the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

Over the next five years, federal support will continue to enhance the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service's capacity to address cross-border crime, investigate and disrupt organized crime, strengthen the coordination of enforcement efforts across jurisdictions, equip officers with additional tools and training and raise awareness among youth in the community about the risks of criminal involvement.

Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Abram Benedict says "These initiatives are very important to our community and the overall safety of the people of Akwesasne. With the help of the fund, initiative and agreement our Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service may combat ongoing issues within the community of Akwesasne. We would like to thank the Minister's office for their ongoing support and look forward to continued collaborations."

Public Safety Canada is also providing the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne with one-time funding of over $849,000.00 under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program to purchase additional equipment for the provision of policing services, including an airboat, vehicles, firearms and tasers, and forensic equipment and materials. Through this investment, they say the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service will be better equipped to ensure the safety of the communities they serve.

Finally, Akwesasne will receive up to $1.13 million under the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime. This funding will go to supporting community-led projects to prevent violence among young people who are involved in gangs, or at risk of joining them, helping them set themselves up for success in life.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray