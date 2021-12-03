12th COVID-19 death in KFL&A

A new COVID-19 death is being reported in the KFL&A region.

It is the 11th death from COVID-19 in the area since the pandemic began.

It comes as 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

A new outbreak has been declared, it's at the Providence Transitional Care Centre, where there are two active cases.

The number of known active cases did go down, it's now below 300, at 295.

Two new hospitalizations are being reported. There are now 19 people in the hospital with the virus, 11 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, over 86 per cent of the eligible population, those aged five and up, have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.